CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock’s current price.

CVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $89.07 on Wednesday. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.09. The stock has a market cap of $117.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.36 and a 200-day moving average of $72.91.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $90,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,828 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in CVS Health by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 75,581 shares during the period. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

