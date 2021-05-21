CyberFi Token (CFi) One Day Volume Tops $1.72 Million

CyberFi Token (CURRENCY:CFi) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 21st. During the last seven days, CyberFi Token has traded down 51.2% against the dollar. CyberFi Token has a market cap of $26.28 million and $1.72 million worth of CyberFi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberFi Token coin can currently be purchased for about $16.68 or 0.00045002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00068651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00016747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.76 or 0.01005748 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00098341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,378.90 or 0.09116748 BTC.

CyberFi Token Coin Profile

CFI is a coin. CyberFi Token’s total supply is 2,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,575,866 coins. CyberFi Token’s official website is cyberfi.tech. CyberFi Token’s official Twitter account is @cofound_it.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cofound.it is a decentralized platform that connects startups, experts and investors worldwide. The platform seeks to be a hub where projects can be easily kickstarted and the best projects are selected, helped with expert coaches, given promotional funds and showcased to the investor community. The CFI token powers the interactions on the platform. “

CyberFi Token Coin Trading

