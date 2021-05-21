Cyclone Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $544,953.00 (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. During the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 33.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1,310.53 or 0.03224167 BTC on popular exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $15.22 million and $544,953.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000791 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.18 or 0.00140679 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00010051 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 11,611 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

