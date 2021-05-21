Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 7,776.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,483,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,452,278 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises about 60.2% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Palantir Technologies worth $57,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,693,000. Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,420,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,758,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.99. 831,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,476,859. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.66. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $12,861,988.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,068,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,365,370.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $247,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,236,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,293,240.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,291,465 shares of company stock worth $120,393,734.

Several research firms have commented on PLTR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

