Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Invests $327,000 in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,543 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. salesforce.com accounts for 0.3% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,936,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,735 shares of company stock valued at $42,988,744. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.67. The company had a trading volume of 88,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,926. The company has a market capitalization of $206.28 billion, a PE ratio of 58.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $167.00 and a one year high of $284.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.87.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.91.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

