DA Davidson Increases The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $317.00

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $295.00 to $317.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.35% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.56 EPS.

HD has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.70.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $315.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot has a 12 month low of $234.31 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $322.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.97. The company has a market cap of $339.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

