DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.74.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $75.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.01. UiPath has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $83.40.

In related news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. Also, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $85,549,688.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

