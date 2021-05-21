DAEX (DAX) Trading 37.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. DAEX has a market cap of $2.86 million and $20,289.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded down 37.7% against the dollar. One DAEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00066979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00016827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.09 or 0.00938549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00095768 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $2,970.39 or 0.08369767 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.