Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 470 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nielsen by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,915,000 after buying an additional 4,349,119 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Nielsen by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,927,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,062,000 after buying an additional 3,348,224 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,581,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,841,000 after purchasing an additional 583,641 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,705,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.20%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NLSN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nielsen from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.