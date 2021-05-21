Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 404.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 68.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

VIPS stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.81. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.