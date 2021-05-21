Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Graham by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter worth $1,713,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Graham stock opened at $665.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $313.10 and a fifty-two week high of $673.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $634.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $558.02.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

