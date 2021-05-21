Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 35,199 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 90.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,596 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 35,199 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 62.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $934,526. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TPR. BTIG Research raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Shares of TPR opened at $43.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

