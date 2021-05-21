Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Trading Down 14.4%

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) traded down 14.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38. 77,237 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 180,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 8.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32.

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter.

Dalrada Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DFCO)

Dalrada Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare sectors worldwide. The company offers low-carbon heating and cooling systems. It also provides visual inspection by acetic acid kits for the detection of cervical cancer.

