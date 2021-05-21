Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €62.00 ($72.94) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.23 ($70.86).

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of BN stock opened at €59.89 ($70.46) on Wednesday. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a one year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €58.75 and its 200-day moving average price is €55.61.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.