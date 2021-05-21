DAO Maker (DAO) Trading Down 32.9% Over Last 7 Days

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $3.36 or 0.00008905 BTC on major exchanges. DAO Maker has a market cap of $113.52 million and $11.29 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00064047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.16 or 0.00392666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.84 or 0.00200985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004058 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $341.19 or 0.00904239 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 306,630,711 coins and its circulating supply is 33,784,586 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker.

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker's total supply is 306,630,711 coins and its circulating supply is 33,784,586 coins. DAO Maker's official Twitter account is @thedaomaker.

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

