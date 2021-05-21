DAOBet Price Tops $0.0036 on Top Exchanges (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 21st. During the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAOBet has a total market cap of $599,394.06 and $631.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,061.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $803.35 or 0.01956455 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.10 or 0.00475151 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00057185 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001780 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003520 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin. DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org.

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

