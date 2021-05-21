Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $97.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.73% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

DQ opened at $78.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 75.54 and a beta of 0.90. Daqo New Energy has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 299.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

