Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) PT Raised to $89.00 at Robert W. Baird

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $89.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.55% from the stock’s previous close.

DAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $65.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.33. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.95.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

