Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Gap Up to $83.67

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $83.67, but opened at $90.99. Datadog shares last traded at $87.79, with a volume of 40,617 shares.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Datadog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,949.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $369,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,199,975.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $293,905.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,452.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,243,765 shares of company stock worth $105,326,881. 26.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Datadog by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Datadog by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Datadog by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

