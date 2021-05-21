Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.96.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. William Blair raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 2.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $116.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $262,213.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,275 shares of company stock worth $5,272,620. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

