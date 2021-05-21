Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Announces Earnings Results

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

NYSE:DECK traded up $25.31 on Friday, reaching $336.53. 42,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $337.44 and its 200-day moving average is $310.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $159.06 and a 1-year high of $353.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.53.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $502,760 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

