Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Given New $390.00 Price Target at Pivotal Research

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target raised by Pivotal Research from $365.00 to $390.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DECK. Cowen lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $350.53.

Shares of DECK opened at $311.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $337.44 and its 200-day moving average is $310.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $159.06 and a one year high of $353.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,429,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $502,760 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

