DeFinition Reaches Market Cap of $1.44 Million (DZI)

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. DeFinition has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $6.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFinition coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001665 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFinition has traded down 38.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeFinition alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00061424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.24 or 0.00364994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.20 or 0.00194857 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003975 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.64 or 0.00865392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeFinition Profile

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 coins and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 coins. DeFinition’s official Twitter account is @definitiondzi. The official website for DeFinition is definition.network/index/menu.

According to CryptoCompare, “Definition.network is a resilient supply token on Tron. As the same of Definition, its goal is to redefine DiFi. “

DeFinition Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFinition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFinition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFinition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFinition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.