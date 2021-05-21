DeFinition Tops One Day Volume of $6.00 (DZI)

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 21st. One DeFinition coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001712 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFinition has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $6.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeFinition has traded down 39.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00059804 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.56 or 0.00353286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.32 or 0.00199454 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004170 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.60 or 0.00827042 BTC.

DeFinition Coin Profile

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 coins and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 coins. The official website for DeFinition is definition.network/index/menu. DeFinition’s official Twitter account is @definitiondzi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Definition.network is a resilient supply token on Tron. As the same of Definition, its goal is to redefine DiFi. “

DeFinition Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFinition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFinition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

