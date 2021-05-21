Delphy 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $38,394.00 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Delphy has a market capitalization of $674,589.71 and approximately $38,394.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 41.5% against the US dollar. One Delphy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00067747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00016492 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.84 or 0.00973412 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00097492 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,188.06 or 0.08870619 BTC.

Delphy Coin Profile

Delphy (DPY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

