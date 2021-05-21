DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the US dollar. One DeltaChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00122677 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001976 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000077 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $301.64 or 0.00813901 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000064 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

