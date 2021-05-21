Desjardins Initiates Coverage on Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF)

Research analysts at Desjardins started coverage on shares of Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MGDPF. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.03.

Shares of MGDPF stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.74.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

