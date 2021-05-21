Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Receives $15.00 Average PT from Analysts

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:DESP traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $13.05. 2,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,422. Despegar.com has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $914.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.54.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Despegar.com will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,639,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,235,000 after buying an additional 384,221 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Despegar.com by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,104,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,955,000 after purchasing an additional 225,130 shares during the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com in the first quarter worth about $20,329,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Despegar.com by 45.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,000 after purchasing an additional 421,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Despegar.com by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,230,000 after purchasing an additional 79,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

