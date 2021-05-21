Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.81

Shares of Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and traded as low as $1.34. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 15,165 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 million, a P/E ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23.

About Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY)

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music.

