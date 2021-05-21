Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 8,200 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays set a £104 ($135.88) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,746.67 ($101.21).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,432.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6,915.34. The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a GBX 101.60 ($1.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is 105.23%.

In other news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total transaction of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69). Also, insider Olivier Bohuon acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, with a total value of £31,580 ($41,259.47).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.