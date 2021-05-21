Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IMBBY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS IMBBY opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.83. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

