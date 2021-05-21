DFI.Money Trading 42.5% Lower Over Last Week (YFII)

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. DFI.Money has a total market capitalization of $62.01 million and approximately $87.92 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DFI.Money has traded down 42.5% against the US dollar. One DFI.Money coin can now be bought for approximately $1,606.53 or 0.04313653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00067556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00016864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.82 or 0.00993003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00096188 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $3,064.55 or 0.08228548 BTC.

DFI.Money Profile

DFI.Money (YFII) is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

DFI.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

