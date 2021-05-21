Dharmesh Shah Sells 18,000 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total transaction of $8,739,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,542,891 shares in the company, valued at $749,073,580.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE HUBS opened at $502.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $511.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of -277.67 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.74 and a fifty-two week high of $574.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

