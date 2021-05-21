DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. DHI Group posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $32.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

NYSE DHX traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.25. 85,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,363. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49.

DHI Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 11th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHX. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DHI Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in DHI Group by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,455,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 911,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DHI Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,333,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 187,968 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in DHI Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after buying an additional 136,050 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in DHI Group by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 309,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 92,010 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

