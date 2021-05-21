Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at $122,963,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,602,000 after purchasing an additional 258,833 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $21,231,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Diageo by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 593,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,309,000 after purchasing an additional 108,832 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo stock opened at $192.00 on Friday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $192.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $112.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.88.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

