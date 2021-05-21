DIC Asset (DIC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of DIC Asset (ETR: DIC) recently:

5/17/2021 – DIC Asset was given a new €19.00 ($22.35) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – DIC Asset was given a new €14.00 ($16.47) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – DIC Asset was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – DIC Asset had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/6/2021 – DIC Asset was given a new €18.50 ($21.76) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

DIC Asset stock traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €14.11 ($16.60). 56,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,861. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €14.78 and its 200-day moving average is €14.02. DIC Asset AG has a 12 month low of €8.96 ($10.54) and a 12 month high of €16.84 ($19.81).

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

