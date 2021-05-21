Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Reaches $0.0219

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $817,892.92 and $23.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,516.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,667.86 or 0.06584641 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $787.43 or 0.01943487 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $203.37 or 0.00501949 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.13 or 0.00173080 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $306.91 or 0.00757485 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.97 or 0.00473798 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006607 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.84 or 0.00426591 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,379,028 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.