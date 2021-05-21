Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) VP Sells $57,684.00 in Stock

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $57,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,014.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $129.46 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $152.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.03 and its 200-day moving average is $77.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -41.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,184,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at about $2,169,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

