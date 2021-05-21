Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.13

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.13 and last traded at $35.13, with a volume of 202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.54.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.96.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.77 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 29.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,017,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $181,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,801 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $72,000,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 986,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,554,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 35.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after acquiring an additional 161,508 shares during the period. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 100.1% in the first quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 560,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after acquiring an additional 280,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.