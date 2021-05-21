Dimecoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 21st. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $1,677.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

Rapids (RPD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000119 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00019029 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003510 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00190832 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 68.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.