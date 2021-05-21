Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,877 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.48% of Alamo Group worth $89,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alamo Group by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alamo Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $155.34 on Friday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.91 and a 52-week high of $165.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.74 and a 200-day moving average of $148.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $311.19 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.46%.

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total transaction of $29,831.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,125.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total transaction of $75,031.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,017.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 915 shares of company stock valued at $144,385 in the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

