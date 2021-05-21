Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $88.20 Million Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 723,748 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,037 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.85% of Qualys worth $88,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist upped their target price on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.78.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $98.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.10. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.65 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $698,204.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,844,939.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.