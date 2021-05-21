Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $89.39 Million Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,971,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 284,386 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.21% of Juniper Networks worth $89,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 330.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Juniper Networks by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $45,930.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,566.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,206,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,746 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,621. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

NYSE JNPR opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.07. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $27.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

