Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $90.52 Million Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,063,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,915 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ExlService were worth $90,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXLS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $32,747,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ExlService by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $77,108.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,406.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,291 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,912 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $99.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.26 and a 1 year high of $100.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.92 and its 200 day moving average is $87.13.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.13 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

