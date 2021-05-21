Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 27,953 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,953 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $92,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,114,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTAP. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $77.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.96 and a 1 year high of $79.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

