Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 30,460 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,337,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,460 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $88,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

Shares of WRB opened at $78.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.78. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $53.21 and a 52-week high of $82.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

