Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,358,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $94,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

In other news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $6,754,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,845,054 shares of company stock valued at $152,514,248. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of THC stock opened at $62.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -482.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on THC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.