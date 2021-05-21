Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells $146,808.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $146,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,739,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,500 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,068,963.45.

On Monday, March 22nd, Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,799,600.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 40,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $3,486,000.00.

Diodes stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.46. The stock had a trading volume of 333,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,145. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.85. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $91.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIOD. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 874.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

