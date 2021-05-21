Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DIISY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday. HSBC lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

DIISY opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.78. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $18.38.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

