Diversified Royalty Corp. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Diversified Royalty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. Pi Financial analyst J. Zandberg forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. Pi Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Diversified Royalty’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$8.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.59 million.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Diversified Royalty in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

TSE DIV opened at C$2.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.41. Diversified Royalty has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$300.78 million and a P/E ratio of -33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.60, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.0167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -266.72%.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

